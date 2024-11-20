SADC Heads Of State Snub Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- The majority of Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state have snubbed the bloc’s extraordinary summit happening in Harare.

The absent leaders have, however, sent their representatives to the summit, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is chairing.

Out of the 15 member states, only four Heads of State—Democratic Republic of Congo’s Félix Tshisekedi, outgoing Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi, Madagascar’s Andry Nirina Rajoelina (incoming SADC chair), and Botswana’s newly elected President Duma Gideon Boko attended the summit whose main agenda is to discuss the security crises in the eastern DRC and Mozambique’s post-election violence.

The absence of this large number of Presidents is glaring.

The absence of the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, is understandable since he is currently in Brazil for the G-20 Summit and sent Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Eswatini’s King Mswati III sent Prime Minister Russel Mmiso Dlamini in his place while

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema deployed his Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe without explaining his non-attendance.

While logistical and diplomatic commitments partly explain some absences, analysts suggest Mnangagwa’s perceived lack of legitimacy following Zimbabwe’s disputed August 2023 elections has dampened his stature within the regional bloc.

This comes when Mnangagwa is scrutinised for alleged human rights abuses and failure to uphold democratic principles.

The poor attendance at the summit by most SADC heads of state could mean the region is disgruntled with Harare’s disputed elections and the leadership of Mnangagwa.

