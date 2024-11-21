Grace Mugabe Cries In Court

Spread the love

By Crime and Court Reporter- The widow of the late former president Robert Mugabe, Grace broke down in court during an emotional hearing at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The former First Lady was overcome with grief as the belongings of her late husband were presented as evidence in the theft trial of five former employees.

The trial involves Tendai Nyamudze, Allen Chinamonya, Danmore Chinamonya, Samson Karonga, and Brighton Bunganirwa, accused of stealing items of significant sentimental and monetary value.

Among the items allegedly stolen are a plated table fork, a pictorial book titled Robert Mugabe at 90, memorabilia from Mugabe’s political career, and personal effects, including handbags.

The stolen goods’ value is disputed, with Grace claiming they are worth $3.5 million, while court documents estimate $500,000.

Grace’s emotional response came as she recounted the family’s history and the heartbreak of discovering the theft.

“In 2017, we moved from the old ZANU PF house to our new residence, Blue Roof. We stored our belongings in four containers,” she told the court.

Returning from Singapore in 2022, Grace learned from her brother, Winston Marufu, that the containers had been ransacked.

The defendants claim the items were gifts from Mugabe himself.

However, Grace vehemently denied these assertions, highlighting that loyal employees who had served for over three decades had not received such gifts.

“One of the accused was even caught red-handed with chest drawers,” she added, identifying a history of theft involving one of the suspects.

The prosecution, led by Oscar Madhume, alleges that in May 2024, Grace inspected the containers storing artefacts intended for donation to the African Liberation Museum.

She found locks broken and items missing, prompting her to report the theft to the police.

The investigation recovered some of the stolen items, valued at $2,000, including men’s suits and a Sony television.

The court proceedings are not only a personal ordeal for Grace but also a stark reminder of her family’s dramatic fall from grace.

Once Zimbabwe’s most powerful woman, Grace was a central figure in the political and social fabric of the country during her husband’s presidency.

Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, was ousted in a military coup in November 2017.

The coup followed escalating tensions within the ruling ZANU PF party, spurred by factional battles over Mugabe’ssuccession.

Once seen as a contender to succeed her husband, Grace Mugabe became a polarizing figure, championed by some for her outspoken nature but vilified by others for her perceived opulence and influence over Mugabe’s later years.

The coup, orchestrated by then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the military, marked the end of Mugabe’s rule.

It was a turning point for Zimbabwe, with Mugabe forced to resign under pressure and Grace retreating from public life.

The family’s subsequent years have been marked by legal battles and efforts to protect Mugabe’s legacy.

“These artefacts were not mere possessions; they were part of our family’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s history and struggle for liberation,” she said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...