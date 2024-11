Gwanda Fire Brigade Gets Dish Donation From Well-wisher As Fire Equipment Malfunctions

Spread the love

The Gwanda Fire Brigade faced difficulties extinguishing a fire that engulfed a Toyota Runx near the NSSA complex on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on Monday afternoon. After their rear water pump malfunctioned, the brigade resorted to using a small dish, provided by a well-wisher, to collect water. The vehicle, en route from Beitbridge, was destroyed despite the team’s efforts.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...