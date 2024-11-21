Mnangagwa Gives Own Wife A Dubious PhD

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has awarded his wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa, a controversial Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management, sparking widespread criticism and comparisons to the infamous PhD scandal involving Grace Mugabe.

As Chancellor of all Zimbabwean universities, Mnangagwa officiated at the 25th Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony on Thursday, where Auxillia, alongside 6,478 other graduates, received her degree.

Critics argue that Auxillia’s academic credentials are questionable, with no public record of her having completed a bachelor’s degree, a prerequisite for postgraduate studies.

The parallels with former President Robert Mugabe’s tenure are stark.

In 2014, Grace Mugabe was awarded a PhD in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe under dubious circumstances.

It later emerged that Grace’s dissertation was missing from university archives, and her degree was widely perceived as a politically motivated move to bolster her public profile.

Similarly, Auxillia Mnangagwa’s PhD has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the integrity of the academic processes at MSU.

While official statements tout Auxillia’s academic journey, claiming she already holds a degree from Switzerland and a master’s degree from MSU, critics see this as a thin veil over an act of nepotism.

The incident underscores concerns about the politicization of academia in Zimbabwe, where state universities have become tools for consolidating power and rewarding loyalty.

Observers note that these degrees serve more as propaganda tools than genuine academic achievements, further eroding the credibility of Zimbabwe’s higher education system.

The ceremony also saw other notable graduations, including artist Albert Nyathi, who earned a Master of Philosophy in Ethnomusicology.

However, Auxillia Mnangagwa’s controversial PhD dominated discussions, overshadowing the achievements of other graduates.

The awarding of questionable degrees to politically connected figures continues to undermine the integrity of Zimbabwe’s education system, leaving citizens disillusioned and questioning the motives behind such blatant abuses of power.

