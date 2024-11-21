SADC Ignores Mozambique’s Opposition

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has once again avoided taking decisive action on a deepening political crisis, this time in Mozambique.

At its summit in Harare, the regional bloc extended condolences for lives lost in Mozambique’s post-election violence but failed to address the contested election results at the heart of the unrest.

Announcing the summit resolutions on Wednesday, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi revealed that the bloc prioritised the ongoing instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over Mozambique’s spiralling crisis.

“Summit condemns the violations of the ceasefire agreement established last August and calls for immediate adherence to peace agreements,” Magosi said, adding, “We acknowledge and appreciate President Tshisekedi’s gratitude for SADC’s continued support in addressing these challenges.”

Regarding Mozambique, Magosi offered only brief sympathy:

“The summit expresses its heartfelt sympathy to Mozambique and its people. We stand united as a region in the face of such tragedies.”

Magosi also praised SADC chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for hosting the summit, saying, “We thank President Mnangagwa for his leadership and for hosting this significant gathering in such a remarkable setting.”

The summit reaffirmed SADC’s “unwavering commitment to peace, solidarity, and democracy,” yet stopped short of proposing tangible solutions for Mozambique’s political crisis.

The crisis stems from Mozambique’s October 9 elections, where FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo was declared the winner with 71% of the vote, widely condemned as fraudulent.

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who received only 21% of the preliminary vote, has called for fresh elections and announced new protests across all provinces.

Protests have turned violent, with at least 30 fatalities reported by state media, although civil society groups claim the death toll is much higher.

Last Thursday, police clashed with demonstrators in Maputo, deploying tear gas in an effort to suppress demands for legitimate elections.

Mozambique’s Defense Minister Cristóvão Chume has since threatened a military crackdown, calling the protests a threat to “democratically established power.”

Mozambique’s turmoil reflects a broader pattern across Southern Africa, where ruling liberation-era parties—such as Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF, South Africa’s ANC, and Namibia’s SWAPO—prioritise retaining power over fulfilling democratic ideals.

These parties, including FRELIMO, are increasingly accused of entrenching “liberation ownership” while disregarding the growing demands of citizens for accountability and transparency.

Critics argue that SADC’s failure to act decisively on Mozambique stems from its alignment with these liberation movements.

Under Mnangagwa’s leadership, the bloc faces mounting accusations of bias, particularly as Mnangagwa himself has been condemned for undermining democratic standards in Zimbabwe’s recent elections.

Mozambique’s crisis places SADC at a crossroads.

The region’s citizens are calling for democratic reforms, demanding that governments tied to liberation legacies uphold the rights and responsibilities entrusted to them.

By failing to challenge electoral disputes and repression in Mozambique, SADC risks further eroding its credibility as a defender of democracy and regional stability.

For now, the demands for democracy in Mozambique remain part of a broader reckoning sweeping across Southern Africa—a movement pushing back against entrenched political elites and calling for a new era of accountability and justice.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...