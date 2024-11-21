Top Poet, Musician Graduates With A Master’s Degree

By Showbiz Reporter –Renowned poet and musician Albert Nyathi, famed for his timeless hit Senzenina, has added another feather to his illustrious cap by earning a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in Ethnomusicolog

The poet and musician joined 6,479 graduates at Midlands State University’s 25th graduation ceremony in Gweru on Thursday, marking a moment of pride for family, academia, and Zimbabwe’s creative community.

Born on November 15, 1962, in Kafusi, Gwanda, the The Senzeni Na hit maker’s artistic journey began as a young boy composing praise poetry while herding cattle.

His early passion blossomed into a career that has seen him perform across Africa and beyond, captivating audiences with his unique blend of poetry, music, and activism.

Best known for the song Senzeni Na, a poignant anthem inspired by the assassination of South Africa’s Chris Hani, Nyathi has used his platform to champion social justice and African culture.

Beyond music and poetry, he has authored books such as My Son and My Daughter, further showcasing his creative versatility.

A graduate of the University of Zimbabwe with an honours degree in English Literature, Nyathi has consistently sought to deepen his understanding of African identity and tradition.

His latest academic milestone in Ethnomusicology aligns with his lifelong mission to document and celebrate African musical heritage.

Nyathi’s influence extends beyond the stage, as he is also a philanthropist, family man, and cultural ambassador.

His wife, Caroline, and their three children have been his steadfast supporters as he continues to inspire Zimbabwe and the world.

From herding cattle in rural Gwanda to performing on global stages and achieving academic excellence, Nyathi’s story is a testament to resilience, passion, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

