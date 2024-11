Citizens Threaten to Use ZESA Lines for Drying Clothes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Due to ongoing power cuts, citizens are now threatening to use ZESA power lines for drying clothes.

“ZESA Holdings, haaa, madii machingoita tiyanikire hembe patambo dzenyu kuno Masvingo nekuti zvatoramba kana izvi,” wrote one concerned citizen on Facebook.

The frustrations of frequent power outages are prompting citizens to explore unconventional solutions to cope with the situation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...