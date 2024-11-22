Fears of Rigging, Chaos As ZANU PF Sends Delegation To Campaign For SWAPO

By A Correspondent

As political tensions rise across Southern Africa, Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, is making efforts to maintain influence in the region by supporting its longtime revolutionary ally, the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) in Namibia. Amid increasing concerns over the stability of both parties, ZANU PF has dispatched a high-level delegation to campaign for SWAPO ahead of Namibia’s upcoming elections on November 27.

The ZANU PF delegation, led by Douglas Mahiya, Secretary for War Veterans League, and Webster Shamu, Deputy Secretary for Commissariat, arrived in Namibia on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing solidarity between the two liberation movements. According to a statement issued by ZANU PF, the purpose of the visit was to “join other revolutionary sister parties in solidarity with SWAPO ahead of the scheduled November 27 elections.”

The delegation’s visit to Namibia included stops at the Heroes Acre and the National Museum, sites of historical significance to Namibia’s own struggle for independence.

While this symbolic act of support might be seen as a gesture of unity, it also comes at a time of growing political unrest, both in Namibia and across the region.

Revolutionary parties like ZANU PF and SWAPO, which once enjoyed broad support due to their roles in the liberation struggles, are now increasingly facing challenges to their dominance. The popular support that these parties once commanded has weakened over time, as younger generations demand greater accountability and reforms.

As political opposition grows louder, both ZANU PF and SWAPO are seen by critics as increasingly desperate to cling to power.

Likewise, in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF has faced mounting pressure both domestically and internationally.

Critics accuse the party of suppressing opposition, curtailing democratic freedoms, and mismanaging the economy.

Zimbabwe’s most recent elections were marred by allegations of fraud and electoral manipulation, further fueling concerns that ZANU PF may attempt similar tactics in Namibia to secure a favorable outcome for SWAPO.

Despite the challenges both parties face, they continue to emphasize their shared revolutionary past.

Both ZANU PF and SWAPO remain steadfast in their belief that their historical roles in fighting colonialism and apartheid provide them with the legitimacy to rule.

“Our shared history and struggle bind us, and it is crucial that we continue to support each other in this challenging time,” said a ZANU PF official.

“We are here to show our unwavering support for SWAPO as they prepare for the upcoming elections.”

This show of solidarity comes at a pivotal moment, as political shifts throughout Southern Africa suggest that the long era of revolutionary dominance may be coming to an end.

As young voters across the region demand reform, both SWAPO and ZANU PF are forced to grapple with growing opposition that threatens their entrenched power.

The ZANU PF delegation’s visit to Namibia is seen as an effort to strengthen ties and bolster SWAPO’s electoral chances, but it also raises questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

With accusations of rigging already swirling in the run-up to the November elections, there are growing fears that the ruling party may resort to controversial tactics to maintain control.

As the two parties face increasing pressure to adapt to a rapidly changing political environment, their continued reliance on regional alliances highlights their desperation to hold onto power.

As political observers watch closely, the future of SWAPO and ZANU PF remains uncertain.

The solidarity between these revolutionary movements may no longer be enough to sustain their hold on power, especially in the face of mounting demands for political change.

For now, the support of ZANU PF for SWAPO is a clear indication of the lengths to which both parties will go to secure their political futures, even as they confront rising opposition and fears of electoral fraud.

