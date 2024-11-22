Mnangagwa Calls For Regional Peace As Zim Burns

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The SADC Extraordinary Summit has concluded at the Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

In his address reading the summit’s communique, SADC Executive Secretary H.E. Mr. Elias Magosi announced that the summit had decided to extend the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) for another year. This extension aims to support efforts toward restoring peace in the volatile eastern DRC.

The summit praised the Democratic Republic of Congo for its ongoing efforts to end the conflict, urging all parties to honor ceasefire agreements and peace initiatives in line with the Luanda Agreement, which the region is championing.

In addition, the summit discussed the security situation in Mozambique, with an update provided by President Filipe Nyusi on the progress there.

In his closing remarks, SADC Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa commended the peacekeeping forces in the DRC. He emphasized that the extension of SAMIDRC operations reflects the regional bloc’s dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Mnangagwa further urged member states to uphold a shared commitment to peace and unity within the region, asserting that through continued dialogue, SADC would achieve its set objectives and bring lasting peace to the region.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...