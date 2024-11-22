Real Madrid Star Tops AFCON Qualifiers Top Goal Scorers Table

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, currently representing Morocco, tops the list of goal scorers in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with an impressive 7 goals. Diaz has been in stellar form, helping to boost Morocco’s qualification campaign.

Here are the top goal scorers so far:

Brahim Diaz – 7 goals Serhou Guirassy – 6 goals Mahmoud Trezeguet – 4 goals Kennedy Musonda – 4 goals Amine Gouiri – 4 goals Nene Dorgeles – 3 goals Teboho Mokoena – 3 goals Sadio Mane – 3 goals Soufiane Rahimi – 3 goals Jean-Philippe Krasso – 3 goals Habib Diarra – 3 goals Oumar Diakite – 3 goals Ryan Mendes – 3 goals Innocent Nshuti – 3 goals Stanley Ratifo – 3 goals Youssef En Nesyri – 3 goals Vincent Aboubakar – 3 goals

These players have made significant contributions to their teams’ efforts as they vie for a place in the prestigious continental tournament.

