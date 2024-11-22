Sport
Real Madrid Star Tops AFCON Qualifiers Top Goal Scorers Table
22 November 2024
Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, currently representing Morocco, tops the list of goal scorers in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with an impressive 7 goals. Diaz has been in stellar form, helping to boost Morocco’s qualification campaign.

Here are the top goal scorers so far:

  1. Brahim Diaz – 7 goals
  2. Serhou Guirassy – 6 goals
  3. Mahmoud Trezeguet – 4 goals
  4. Kennedy Musonda – 4 goals
  5. Amine Gouiri – 4 goals
  6. Nene Dorgeles – 3 goals
  7. Teboho Mokoena – 3 goals
  8. Sadio Mane – 3 goals
  9. Soufiane Rahimi – 3 goals
  10. Jean-Philippe Krasso – 3 goals
  11. Habib Diarra – 3 goals
  12. Oumar Diakite – 3 goals
  13. Ryan Mendes – 3 goals
  14. Innocent Nshuti – 3 goals
  15. Stanley Ratifo – 3 goals
  16. Youssef En Nesyri – 3 goals
  17. Vincent Aboubakar – 3 goals

These players have made significant contributions to their teams’ efforts as they vie for a place in the prestigious continental tournament.