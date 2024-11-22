Real Madrid Star Tops AFCON Qualifiers Top Goal Scorers Table
22 November 2024
Sports Correspondent
Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, currently representing Morocco, tops the list of goal scorers in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with an impressive 7 goals. Diaz has been in stellar form, helping to boost Morocco’s qualification campaign.
Here are the top goal scorers so far:
- Brahim Diaz – 7 goals
- Serhou Guirassy – 6 goals
- Mahmoud Trezeguet – 4 goals
- Kennedy Musonda – 4 goals
- Amine Gouiri – 4 goals
- Nene Dorgeles – 3 goals
- Teboho Mokoena – 3 goals
- Sadio Mane – 3 goals
- Soufiane Rahimi – 3 goals
- Jean-Philippe Krasso – 3 goals
- Habib Diarra – 3 goals
- Oumar Diakite – 3 goals
- Ryan Mendes – 3 goals
- Innocent Nshuti – 3 goals
- Stanley Ratifo – 3 goals
- Youssef En Nesyri – 3 goals
- Vincent Aboubakar – 3 goals
These players have made significant contributions to their teams’ efforts as they vie for a place in the prestigious continental tournament.