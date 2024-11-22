Stolen Ford Ranger Recovered in Gwanda in Less Than 24 Hours

In a dramatic turn of events, a Ford Ranger Twin Cab hijacked at gunpoint in Bulawayo has been recovered in Gwanda less than 24 hours after the incident. Police confirmed the recovery as investigations continue into the daring hijacking that left the victim unharmed but shaken.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Chigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve, Bulawayo. According to Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the carjacking took place at approximately 9 PM when Mr. Jabulani Sibanda returned to his parked vehicle after shopping at Advance Supermarket.

“Two of the suspects were armed with pistols, while the third was unarmed. The armed suspects forced the complainant out of the car, and then fled with the vehicle,” Asst Insp Msebele explained.

The white Ford Ranger Twin Cab (Wild Track), valued at over US$40,000 and bearing registration AFN 6255, was taken along with groceries worth US$5, a Techno Canon 11 cellphone, a Nokia cellphone, and approximately 35 litres of diesel.

The vehicle’s owner, Ms. Sithembile Mkwite, confirmed its recovery in Gwanda, stating, “Yes, the car has been recovered. We travelled to Gwanda today, but police are still conducting forensic investigations.”

A Race Against Time

The swift recovery underscores the urgency with which police responded to the case. Fingerprints and other evidence are currently under analysis, as authorities piece together the movements of the suspects.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another car theft in Bulawayo, where a Toyota Fortuner, valued at US$22,000, was stolen from a car wash. The Fortuner, bearing South African registration plates, remains missing.

A Community on Edge

The recent spate of car thefts has sent ripples of anxiety through Bulawayo’s residents, particularly as the holiday season approaches—a time when criminal activity typically spikes.

Law enforcement has urged the public to remain vigilant, especially in high-risk areas like shopping centers and car washes. “We are committed to bringing these criminals to justice and ensuring the safety of our communities,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

As the investigation deepens, the recovered Ford Ranger stands as both a victory for law enforcement and a chilling reminder of the dangers that lurk in the night. For now, its journey has ended where the sands of Gwanda whispered its return.

