Bulwayo Runs Out Of Zambezi Beer

Spread the love

By Business Reporter- Bulawayo has run out of Zambezi beer as Delta Corporation Limited needs to meet the high demand of the Lager.

The leading producer of alcoholic beverages in Zimbabwe has, however, reassured consumers that there will be ample supply of its products to meet the anticipated surge in demand during the festive season.

This assurance comes after a recent week-long shortage of Zambezi Lager in Bulawayo, which sparked concerns among consumers about potential supply constraints during the holiday period.

Delta has addressed the issue and confirmed that adequate capacity is in place to ensure a smooth supply of its products throughout the festive season.

A snap survey in some of the big supermarkets in the city showed that the popular green-bottled lager was missing from the refrigerators, with the situation the same in most sports bars in the city centre and western areas.

The refrigerators in one of the supermarkets were packed with imported beer and a few local lagers like Pilsner and Black Label Cans.

A manager at one of the visited supermarkets in the city said they have been having headaches with getting Zambezi supplies from the brewer for weeks now and have had to bear the brunt of customers who are beginning to suspect that the scarcity was deliberate.

“We have not been getting supplies from Delta, who seem to have nothing in stock and this has been for a while now. Some customers have even accused us of hoarding the product in anticipation of a price increase, which naturally is not true,” said the manager, who asked not to be named as he is not allowed to talk to the press.

A bartender at a city sports bar along George Silundika Street said they only had Zambezi cans but in small quantities.

“We have been struggling to replenish our stocks, particularly Zambezi quarts, with the available type being the cans but in small quantities. Most of our customers do not like cans but had to take them as they have no choice,” she said.

Another bartender at a popular drinking joint in Entumbane suburb echoed similar sentiments.

An imbiber, Vusumuzi Mangena, said he had a miserable weekend last week when he could not find his favourite lager at his usual drinking spot, leaving him with no option but to try a different lager, which, however, was not to his satisfaction.

“I describe myself as a Zambezi addict and a loyal patron, so it wasn’t a great experience when I couldn’t find it at my usual place of enjoyment. We now fear that our festive season may not be so festive this time,” said Mangena. Chronicle

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...