CIO Minister Grilled On Rise In Suspicious Suicide Cases

Spread the love

Minister Attributes Delays in Suicide Body Removals to Police Resource Constraints

Zimbabwe’s Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, has attributed police delays in removing bodies of individuals who commit suicide by hanging to resource constraints, including a lack of vehicles at police stations. This was revealed during a Senate session where Senator Molly Ndlovu raised concerns about the increasing number of men committing suicide in Bulawayo and the cultural and legal practices surrounding the trees used in such incidents.

Lovemore Matuke

Senate Concerns on Suicide Response Times

During the session, Senator Molly Ndlovu posed a critical question:

“My question is directed to the Minister of Home Affairs, and in his absence, to the Leader of the House. We have noticed that many young men are committing suicide by hanging. How long should it take the police to come and remove the body from the tree? Also, should that tree be removed culturally, or should it remain? What does the law say about this?”

The rising number of suicides, particularly among men, has raised alarm in communities and sparked debate over police response times and cultural practices.

Minister Matuke’s Response

Minister Matuke acknowledged the delays but emphasized that they were not intentional:

“On the delays by police to attend to the scene and remove the body of someone who has committed suicide, there is no specified time limit. If resources at the police station are adequate, they can respond quickly and should, in fact, do so.”

He explained that limited resources, such as a lack of vehicles, are a significant factor:

“Some challenges include a lack of vehicles to reach the scene promptly, as well as the distance to the site of the suicide. At times, the only vehicle at the station may already be deployed elsewhere, and officers must wait for it to return before responding.”

Cultural and Legal Implications of Suicide Sites

In response to questions about whether trees used in suicides should be removed, Matuke clarified that there is no legal obligation to do so:

“If a person has an accident near a bridge or river, should we then remove that section of the road? It is not proper. We do not have laws that mandate the removal of such trees.”

However, he acknowledged that cultural practices vary:

“In certain communities or under certain cultural practices, there may be a belief that the tree should be cut down and burned. If we were to follow this practice universally, we would soon run out of trees.”

Relevant Case Law and Precedents

Legal experts point to S v. Sembura (2012) ZLR 10, which highlights the state’s duty to preserve human dignity even in post-mortem scenarios. While this case dealt with the treatment of deceased bodies, it reinforces the responsibility of authorities to act promptly and with respect when handling the deceased, which could extend to timely removal in suicide cases.

Additionally, the Zimbabwean Constitution (Section 48) guarantees the right to life and imposes obligations on the state to address circumstances leading to preventable deaths, including resource allocation for law enforcement.

Public Reaction and Calls for Action

The Minister’s explanation has sparked mixed reactions. Some citizens sympathize with the logistical challenges facing the police, while others argue that resource constraints should not compromise the dignity of deceased individuals or the emotional well-being of grieving families.

“I understand the challenges, but waiting hours or even days to remove a loved one from a tree is deeply traumatic for families. The government must do better,” said a Bulawayo resident.

Community leaders are calling for increased funding for police stations to ensure they are equipped to respond promptly to such incidents. Cultural practitioners have also called for a more nuanced approach to managing trees involved in suicides, balancing respect for tradition with legal clarity.

The Senate discussion highlights the urgent need to address the logistical and cultural challenges surrounding suicide cases in Zimbabwe. While Minister Matuke’s comments shed light on the resource limitations, they also underline the broader systemic issues facing law enforcement in the country. As the nation grapples with rising suicide rates, a multifaceted approach that includes mental health support, police resources, and cultural sensitivity will be crucial in addressing this growing crisis.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...