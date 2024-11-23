UK: Zimbabwean Carer Caught In The Act Helping Self Inside Car Arrested, Convicted

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Zimbabwean care worker, Dum*** ****, 24, has been found guilty of committing a public sex act after being seen by a female dog walker while sitting in his car. The incident, which occurred on February 12 in the residential area of Blackfordby, near Ashby, left the witness “shocked” and prompted a swift report to Leicestershire Police.

Arrest and Denial

Mpofu was arrested at his workplace shortly after the complaint was made but initially denied all allegations. The case went to trial at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, where the dog walker testified against him. Despite his not-guilty plea, the court found Mpofu guilty of exposure.



Courtroom Revelations

During sentencing on November 22, M**** admitted the offence to the Probation Service, explaining that he had been video-calling his girlfriend in Zimbabwe at the time. His defense lawyer, Wayne Hardy, claimed Mpofu’s actions were not premeditated, but rather “a heat of the moment” act, spurred by his conversation.

“It was clearly not the time or the place,” Hardy conceded, emphasizing that M**** had been of good character and had no previous convictions.



Impact of Conviction

Since the incident, M**** has lost his job at the care home and is facing the likelihood of being dismissed from a similar position he secured after the trial. Despite the gravity of the charge, magistrates opted for leniency, citing his lack of prior offences. M**** received a nine-month community order with a £311 fine, a £114 victim surcharge, and £620 in court costs. He will also be required to participate in a rehabilitation program but will not be placed on the sex offenders register.

Community Reaction

The case has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some criticizing the light sentence given the nature of the offence occurring in a residential area during daylight hours. The incident has also raised concerns about safeguarding in professions involving vulnerable individuals.

As M**** begins his rehabilitation program, local residents remain divided on whether justice has been served.

