What Jacob Zuma Loses after ANC Expulsion

Jacob Zuma’s Expulsion from ANC – Implications and Consequences

By A Correspondent | The African National Congress (ANC) has upheld the expulsion of former President Jacob Zuma, finalizing his removal from the party he once led. This decision follows Zuma’s endorsement of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party during the May 2024 elections, an act the ANC deemed a severe breach of party discipline.

ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, stated, “By establishing and leading a rival political party, he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective accountability, converting himself into a tool for destabilisation.”

Implications of Zuma’s Expulsion

1. Loss of Political Influence within the ANC

Zuma’s expulsion severs his ties with the ANC’s internal structures, effectively removing his influence over party decisions and policies. As a former president, his opinions once carried significant weight; now, he is excluded from the party’s strategic discussions.

2. Diminished Access to ANC Resources and Networks

The expulsion cuts Zuma off from the ANC’s extensive political and financial networks. These resources were instrumental during his tenure and subsequent political activities. Without access, his capacity to mobilize support or maintain a political presence is significantly reduced.

3. Erosion of Protective Legacy

Historically, the ANC has provided a protective shield for its prominent members. Zuma’s expulsion removes this layer of protection, potentially exposing him to increased legal scrutiny and public criticism without the party’s backing.

4. Impact on Symbolic Leadership and Legacy

Zuma’s removal tarnishes his legacy within the ANC. Once celebrated as a liberation hero, his expulsion marks a dramatic fall from grace, overshadowing his contributions to the party and the nation.

5. Effect on the MK Party’s Prospects

While Zuma’s endorsement of the MK Party led to his expulsion, his absence from the ANC may weaken the MK Party’s momentum. Without the symbolic weight of his ANC affiliation, the MK Party might struggle to attract the support Zuma anticipated.

ANC’s Commitment to Unity and Integrity

The ANC’s decision underscores its dedication to maintaining unity and discipline. Bhengu-Motsiri emphasized, “This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC’s integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form and content.”

Zuma’s Response and Future Prospects

Jacob Zuma has yet to publicly respond to the ANC’s final decision. His future political trajectory remains uncertain, especially given the ANC’s firm stance against his recent actions.

Broader Implications for the ANC and South Africa

Zuma’s expulsion may serve as a pivotal moment for the ANC, demonstrating its resolve to uphold party principles, even when addressing actions of former leaders. This move could influence the party’s cohesion and public perception as it approaches future elections.

For Jacob Zuma, this development signifies a profound shift, marking the end of his formal association with the party that was central to his political identity. His next steps will be closely watched as South Africa’s political landscape continues to evolve.

