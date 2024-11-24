Muvevi Leaks His 3 Wives In Different Towns

In a shocking revelation, murder suspect Jaison Muvevi has disclosed that he maintained three separate families—none of whom knew about each other—before the series of events that led to his arrest.



Muvevi, a gold miner by profession, said he had a wife and three children in Zvishavane, a second wife and two children in Kadoma, and a third wife with two children in Harare. According to him, he fulfilled all customary marriage obligations, including paying lobola (bride price), and successfully juggled his responsibilities without raising suspicion.

“I fulfilled my lobola obligations for all of them and played my role as a father. None of them knew or suspected that there were other wives; I had my ways of balancing my three lives without challenges,” Muvevi said during the interview with the Sunday Mail at the local maximum prison.

The nature of his work as a gold miner allowed him to frequently travel for weeks or even months, which he used to his advantage. At any given time, two of his wives would assume he was away working, while he was spending time with the third.

Life Behind Bars

Muvevi stated that his wives and brothers continue to visit him in prison, offering him a semblance of family connection. Reflecting on his actions, he speculated that his crimes might have unleashed a family curse but remained optimistic about the future.

“I live with the hope that one day I will be released and be able to work for my wives and kids again. I also wish to compensate the families that I wronged,” he added.

Despite the gravity of the charges against him, Muvevi maintained a jovial demeanor during the interview, even cracking jokes. He expressed regret for his actions and seemed keen to make amends, though the legal process is far from over.

The Rampage That Shook Zimbabwe

Muvevi’s arrest followed a series of violent incidents that shocked the nation. Details of the crimes remain under investigation, but the revelations about his secret families add a new layer of complexity to his case. The public remains divided between outrage and intrigue as the story unfolds.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into Muvevi’s claims about his personal life and how his actions impacted his families. Meanwhile, his statement raises pressing questions about deception, trust, and the ripple effects of hidden lives.

