Pastor Mb*ro Goes To Court With Cross Of Jesus

By A Correspondent

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has sparked attention after a video surfaced of him carrying a large cross on his back as he made his way to court. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Motsoeneng has accused nine individuals, including family members and teachers, of attacking him over a custody battle involving his grandchildren. The dispute stems from a previous incident that has escalated tensions.

In August 2024, the pastor was arrested on multiple charges, including assault, kidnapping, and possession of dangerous weapons. Following his arrest, his church, the Incredible Happenings Ministry, was vandalized and set on fire by irate residents of Katlehong.

