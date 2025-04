BREAKING: Musengezi’s Arrested After Press Conference Violently Disrupted

The Mnangagwa court challenger Sybeth Musengezi’s press conference in Harare was on Tuesday violently disrupted by at least two men calling themselves vendors.

Sybeth Musengezi being taken to the nearby police station





He was arrested shortly afterwards.















MORE TO FOLLOW.



No freedom whatsoever in Zim.

The press conference ended prematurely.

The guy in suit needs to be known and be arrested in new Zimbabwe.We don't want this animal behaviour.

"It's becoming to much" he said.

Vanhu vari high on alert against anything that seeks to dethrone ED. pic.twitter.com/V16dL5HuhN — Cyril Jiri (@CJJiri1) April 8, 2025

