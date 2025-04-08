Veteran State Media Journalist Dies

The late Herbert Mutugwi

By James Gwati-Veteran journalist and senior New Ziana staffer, Herbert Mutugwi has died.

He was 58.

Mutugwi, a prominent figure in Zimbabwean state media, collapsed and died at work on Monday.

His sudden death has cast a pall over the media fraternity, with colleagues mourning the loss of a seasoned journalist, mentor, and friend.

Though he had recently battled illness, Mutugwi had recovered and returned to duty, determined to continue serving the profession he had dedicated his life to.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT), the parent company of New Ziana, expressed deep sorrow at his passing.

“The Board of Trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, along with management and staff, extend our heartfelt condolences to Herbert’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said ZMMT executive secretary Ray Mungoshi.

“Herbert was a valuable member of our team and played a crucial role in the revival efforts of New Ziana. His experience, expertise, and unparalleled ability to mentor reporters will be deeply missed. We have lost a true champion of journalism. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.”

With nearly four decades of journalistic service, Mutugwi was among the last of a rare generation of newsroom veterans—pillars of institutional memory and guidance in an evolving media landscape.

He began his journalism journey in 1987 after graduating from Harare Polytechnic College with a Diploma in Mass Communications.

He joined the Chronicle newspaper as a cadet reporter and rose through the ranks to become assistant news editor by 1992—a position he held with distinction until 1997.

That year, he assumed the role of news editor at the Manica Post, where he remained for six years, overseeing one of the most crucial editorial portfolios in the industry.

In 2010, after leaving the Zimpapers group, Mutugwi joined New Ziana and served as editor of the Nehanda Guardian in Mashonaland Central, before being transferred to edit the Masvingo Star, a flagship publication in the New Ziana stable.

More recently, he worked at the agency’s head office, where he focused on mentoring young reporters—passing on the wisdom of years spent navigating the newsroom.

Soft-spoken yet firm, meticulous in his craft, and unwavering in his dedication, Mutugwi was revered by peers and protégés alike. His death marks the end of an era.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course following consultations with the family.

