New Era For Informal Traders As Mbare Musika Smart Market Opens

By A Correspondent| A state-of-the-art smart market is set to be officially opened to the public in Mbare on Friday in a move that is set to transform the city’s commercial landcape.

The smart and modern trading facility is designed to improve hygiene, security and convenience for vendors and customers alike.

The new Mbare Musika market boasts of advanced amenities aimed at addressing long-standing challenges faced by informal traders in the area.

This redevelopment signals not only a facelift of the country’s busiest market but a broader shift in Zimbabwe’s approach to urban infrastructure and informal trade.

Historically, Mbare Musika has served as a vital economic artery for Zimbabwe, functioning as a distribution hub for fresh produce and goods from across the country. Despite its centrality to livelihoods, the market had become notorious for its chaotic environment, poor sanitation, overcrowding, and security challenges. The market’s infrastructure was dilapidated, and its thousands of vendors operated in unsafe, unhygienic conditions.

These longstanding issues came to a head in April 2023, when a devastating fire reduced large parts of the bustling market to ashes. The blaze destroyed vendor stalls and goods worth millions of dollars, affecting nearly 4,700 traders and prompting President Mnangagwa to declare a state of disaster. At the time, the President described the tragedy as “a severe setback for our hardworking vendors” and pledged swift government intervention to restore the critical trading center.

In response, a comprehensive reconstruction project commenced in November 2024, resulting in a three-story, state-of-the-art Smart Market facility. Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe hailed the development as a milestone in urban development, emphasizing its role in formalizing informal trade.

“This Smart Market is proof of the government’s commitment to improving the working conditions of our people,” Garwe said. “With proper sanitation, security, and financial support systems, we are empowering vendors to operate in a dignified and sustainable environment.”

Contrary to social media reports, rentals have been set at an affordable $120 per month, making the space accessible to local entrepreneurs. The facility is designed to accommodate at least 10,000 vendors—more than double its previous capacity—highlighting the government’s intent to accommodate the growing informal sector.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the revamped facility would bring much-needed order and efficiency to Mbare Musika, which has historically struggled with mismanagement and neglect.

“For years, vendors have struggled with inadequate facilities, but this Smart Market changes that. With reliable water supply, clean toilets, waste management, and CCTV surveillance, we are setting a new standard for markets in Zimbabwe,” Mafume said.

The new market comes equipped with several transformative features including boreholes providing 120,000 liters of water daily, CCTV cameras, a modern waste management system, secure parking and washing bay for all products among others.

The Smart Market has drawn praise beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, with South African opposition leader Julius Malema, known for his pan-Africanist ideology, commending the initiative.

“This is the kind of progressive urban development Africa needs,” Malema said. “When governments invest in proper infrastructure for informal traders, they’re not just building markets—they’re building dignity, economic stability, and true economic freedom for the people.”

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with urbanization, economic instability, and the vast influence of informal trade, the transformation of Mbare Musika stands as a powerful example of what is possible when infrastructure meets intention.

