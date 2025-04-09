Young People, Be Careful of Falling to Hopewell Chin’ono’s Quick-Rich Pressure, You Could End Up Arrested Like Murata and Banyure

A post by Hopewell’s Chin’ono

Dear Young People, be careful of falling to Hopewell Chin’ono’s quick-rich pressure, you could end up caught/arrested like Murata and Banyure in 2024.

Young people, be careful, don’t be fed with emotional prescriptions, especially by dishonest individuals who tell you mustn’t debate with them because you don’t have a fully paid home. KwaTerry doesn’t have such, and yet he’s successful.

Do not just leave the country without a plan. Everything requires planning. Hopewell Chin’ono misinforms you that people who stayed in Zimbabwe in 2000, don’t have anything to their name. A lot of people have remained in the country since 2000, who have built business and skill-sets that are shaping the world right now. Terrence Maphosa (KwaTerry is an example of a young man who’s made it without changing his name 3 times like Chin’ono has done, or skipping the country for greener pastures. He doesn’t boast of owning a home like Chin’ono, not so much cause he doesn’t have one, he doesn’t need it; yet he has assembled a million dollar business from simply believing in himself, not worshipping some Daddy character trying to be a superman. The Innscor brothers never left Zim, and yet theirs products are now a multi million dollar international business.



Am I saying everyone should run a fast foods’ shop? Not at all. There are new industries booming out of Zimbabwe right now, that include the AI business. Aside Terry KwaTerry and the Innscor fellas, 5 million citizens can both start and join the new trillion dollar AI industry, all from a short 6 month course,: start their own business, or fly out of Zim to countries like UK where this fype of IT job is now exempt from strenuous visa restrictions. Yes, you heard me right there.

A lad who went to school at Cranborne High and is now UK’s Elon Musk, William Sachiti, told me via phone, “gods are being born in the world every day…I am busy building robots to replace nurses and doctors in the NHS!” This lad now owns a former British army base.

Do you need to copy him and relocate to UK first? Why waste money flying go UK without a skill you can get in under 6 months that makes you exempt from high visa fees? And why not copy those starting their own AI enterprise while in Zim, SA, or Zambia, and only fly for Europe as a businessperson or self employed person when it gets necessary?

[For 16 years, we’ve assisted people in exposing scams, helping many recover millions of pounds, and our latest story relates to a Zim engineer who nearly got robbed his million pound home by an identity fraudster, operating in the advice of a Daddy character in 2024.]

I am one of those who remained in the country for another four years, as I planned and built my industrial skills, while assembling IT and auditing systems for 3 insurance companies, during the time Hopewell Chinono was changing his name three times, and amassing suspicious wealth, he still can’t account for.

Hopewell is the first human on earth to put pressure on young people saying you can’t debate with him till you buy your first home. When you ask him how he bought his first home, he contradicts himself on his own, shifting from saying it was purchased from local funding, being a CABS mortgage. He then quickly shifts to declare the opposite that it was in fact UK money which he illicitly obtained from a sportscar loan of £50,000 he realised after exporting a loaned car in 1996. Asked further, he fails to declare the UK bank or dealership that gave him the said credit facility.

If you leave without a plan while feeding on Hopewell’s ideas, you’ll end up like the two Zimbabweans he misled between 29 April and 26 August 2024, who were caught in the act, at Heathrow and Gatwick Airport respectively, trying to make quick riches through dishonesty. Felistas Murata was quickly deported from Heathrow Airport on 29 April, and Jennifer Banyure operating on Hopewell Chin’ono’s encouragements, was caught trying to hack Gatwick Airport’s database on 26 August 2024, while attempting to delete her other name which she changed in the same year, Hopewell Chin’ono his own (Mukusha, 2001).

”I was trained by Hopewell Mukusha and we would be told to go into care homes and pluck out blank cheques belonging to service users; Hopewelll abandoned us to be jailed in 2002, I am very bitter,” a female ex convict tells ZimEye.

She also describes her stay in the UK after getting allegedly groomed by Mr Hopewell Chin’ono expressing resentment over being abandoned by him after they had both cashed stolen cheques in her early twenties.

She candidly states, “I once went to prison… I used to rob banks. I came to the UK and robbed banks… who didn’t rob? Who didn’t get arrested?” She criticizes those dredging up her 2002 arrests in 2024 and questions the righteousness of her accusers, mentioning the prevalence of COS fraud.

Before his sudden death, the senior Journalist Geoff Nyarota instructed me to deploy my 25 years-insurance-industry-expertise to finalise his (Nyarota’s) bigger-than-Willowgate investigation on Hopewell Chin’ono, who’s Nyarota’s boasting-1996 £50,000-sportscar-ex-employee who’d insulted him on social media and falsely accused an NHS whistleblower of what she’s never done. Aside corrupting the army so they falsely civil society of tension, he’s used journalism to assist Mnangagwa extend his illegal presidency. My investigatory expertise used to run Zimnat, Botswana Insurance, and Lion Of Uganda at 23 years age (when this Daddy character was changing his own name 3 times in under 2 years : 2000-3), is now going to saving lives and stopping large-scale economic wrongdoing. I won’t let Geoff and the people down.

The 2nd message Chin’ono communicates is not of relocation advice, but his mockery of the opposition which he participated in destroying. The biggest scam by Hopewell Chinono is his military onslaught against the opposition. He confesses to sole responsibility for advising the Ministry of Defence to deploy soldiers onto Nelson Chamisa’s party, till over 26 people were killed, over 50 raped women chased down to their doctors’ surgeries, up to the time when Chin’ono threw an online celebration that the opposition is now organised after the 2023 election rigging, all scoffing that caused Chamisa to resign from the infiltrated party.

[Follow some of my investigations which include GoldMafia, Banyure Gatwick Airport Hacking, Bomb Attack On Chitepo, Bomb Attack On Chiwenga, Edgar Lungu 2021, Matemadanda Poison Attack, Muchinguri COVID19 Deaths Scam, Auxillia Mnangagwa Armed Robber Expose'…]

By Simba Chikanza | GoldMafia Documentary Founder

