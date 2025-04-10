Caught With Breast And Manhood Enlargement Equipment, Pills

Foreign National Arrested in Harare Over Unregistered Medicines and Illegal Beauty Spa Operation

Harare – 9 April 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a foreign national in connection with the illegal possession and sale of unregistered medicines at an unlicensed beauty spa in Harare.

According to a press statement issued today, the suspect was apprehended on 8 April 2025 following a police raid on three properties in the capital. Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit targeted premises located at 46 Van Praagh Avenue in Milton Park, 48 Harare Drive, and 157 Josiah Chinamano Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect had been operating a beauty spa without a valid license and was offering medical services such as laser wart removal and laser hair removal—procedures that require qualified personnel—using untrained staff.

During the operation, police recovered a range of unapproved complementary medicines, including skin lightening creams and body-enhancement products with an estimated street value of ZWG 450,000. Among the seized items were products branded as Sadoer Breast Enlargement Cream, Sadoer Slimming Cream, Ampoule Serum Fresh Anti-Oxidant, Sadoer Kojic Acid, and Sadoer Anti-Wrinkle Soothing.

“The public is implored to cooperate with police crack teams and report all drug peddling activities,” said Commissioner Nyathi P., Chief Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police.

The ZRP emphasized that nationwide operations are ongoing to dismantle illegal drug and cosmetic product networks, and encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities via the National Complaints Desk or WhatsApp tip line.

This arrest underscores growing concerns over the influx of unregulated health and beauty products in Zimbabwe and the potential health risks posed by unauthorized cosmetic procedures.- ZimEye

