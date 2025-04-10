Dorcas Moyo In Pool Of Tears As She Accepts Chivayo’s Gifts That Are Already Marked As “Stolen” Set To Be Impounded

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye |

Harare, Zimbabwe – April 10, 2025 | IRONY OF TEARS: Dorcas Moyo Weeps for a Car While Silencing Her Voice on Human Suffering

Clad in a gold-patterned dress and overcome with emotion, gospel singer Dorcas Moyo was photographed weeping uncontrollably at a luxury car dealership yesterday—as she accepted a lavish vehicle and cash gift from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, now at the center of an international money laundering probe.

Dorcas Moyo receiving the dodgy gifts

In a country where state violence and corruption have left thousands in poverty and trauma, Moyo’s tears have struck many as a symbol of selective compassion—deeply moved by personal gain, but unmoved by the cries of a nation in pain.

Gospel singer Dorcas Moyo is under intense scrutiny after accepting a luxury vehicle and cash gifts from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is currently under investigation for alleged involvement in a significant money laundering operation. The South African Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has identified these gifts as potentially linked to illicit funds siphoned from Zimbabwe’s Finance Ministry.

Background of the Investigation

South African authorities are probing a complex financial scheme in which over R800 million (approximately US$42 million) was allegedly diverted from Zimbabwe’s treasury through Ren-Form CC, a Johannesburg-based company contracted to supply election materials. Subsequent forensic analysis suggests that a substantial portion of these funds was transferred to entities associated with Chivayo, including Intratrek Holdings, Dolintel Trading Enterprise, and Edenbreeze.

Implications for Dorcas Moyo

The publicized gifts to Moyo have raised concerns regarding the potential receipt of assets derived from illicit activities. Under South African law, individuals who knowingly or unknowingly benefit from proceeds of crime may be subject to legal scrutiny. The Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) outlines stringent measures against money laundering and the possession of proceeds from unlawful activities.

In the case of Fanoe and Another v S, the court highlighted the seriousness of money laundering charges, stating:

“The offences with which the applicants have been charged relate to proceeds of unlawful activities as outlined in chapter 3 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA).”

This precedent underscores the legal risks associated with accepting assets that may be connected to criminal activities.

Legal Precedents

South African courts have consistently emphasized the importance of addressing money laundering and related offenses. In Dithakanyane and Others v S, the court meticulously evaluated evidence related to charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud, theft, forgery, and attempting to escape, demonstrating the judiciary’s commitment to thoroughly examining such cases.

Furthermore, in Janse van Vuren and Others v Van der Merwe, the court addressed allegations including fraud, intimidation, corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, extortion, theft, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, reflecting the broad scope of financial crimes under scrutiny.

Broader Context

This development is part of a larger investigation into corruption and financial misconduct involving high-profile individuals and entities. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has previously noted shortcomings in South Africa’s implementation of effective systems to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, underscoring the need for rigorous enforcement of financial regulations.

Next Steps

As investigations continue, Dorcas Moyo may be required to cooperate with authorities to clarify the origins of the gifts received from Chivayo. This case serves as a reminder of the legal and ethical responsibilities individuals bear in ensuring that assets and gifts accepted are not connected to illicit activities.

