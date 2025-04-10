March 31 Protest Suspects Denied Bail

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova has denied bail to 95 suspected activists accused of organising protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 31 2025.

The group will languish in jail as they wait for their trial.

They were remanded to April 24 for their routine remand.

They face charges of participating in a gathering intended to incite public violence.

Matova said the release ofsuspects “will jeopardise peace and security in the country.”

According to the State, on March 31, 2025, at approximately 09:20 hours, the accused gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, commonly referred to as Freedom Square in Harare, with the intention of marching through the streets of the city.



95 Arrested Over Anti-Mnangagwa Protest, Accused Face Public Violence Charges



Legal Summary: The State v. 95 Accused Persons (ZRP KOPJE CR 604/03/25)



Charge:

The accused are charged with Participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or… pic.twitter.com/GbjOVbjmcr — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 1, 2025

Prosecutors claim that the group also aimed to proceed “to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the Constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

“The accused were making their vows of removing the President saying, ‘enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire’ and whistled.

Police deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred 200 people gathered and approached the group.

“The accused pilled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe road. They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu.”

They also took themselves pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms.

“The accused one (1) to 94 were arrested at the crime scene while accused 95 was arrested at his residence through identification from circulating pictures and videos,” the State alleges.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...