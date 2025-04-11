Chiwenga Blasts ‘Cdes Eating’ With Zvigananda

Spread the love

By James Gwati– Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has fired a veiled broadside at fellow Zanu PF elites, warning that the liberation struggle was never meant to benefit a corrupt few while sidelining the majority.

Speaking at Mtapa Hall in Gweru during the lighting of the independence torch—a symbolic gesture marking the countdown to Zimbabwe’s 45th independence celebrations, Thursday, Chiwenga called out senior party leaders and their families for betraying the ideals of the liberation struggle.

“The sacrifices made by those who gathered here at Monomotapa Hall in 1964 were not to liberate one’s village, one’s province, but the whole of Zimbabwe,” Chiwenga said. “We should remember that everybodyfought for this country. The freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibhas, the mothers who cooked—it was a collective effort.”

In what many observers believe was a direct jab at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his close allies, Chiwenga declared that a small, politically connected elite should not hoard the fruits of independence.

“All of us who are seated here are not the alpha and omega. There are generations to come for which we should guard jealously,” he added.

Chiwenga’s comments come at a time when Zimbabwe is reeling under the weight of widespread corruption, with Mnangagwa’s inner circle repeatedly implicated in looting public resources.

From murky gold smuggling syndicates to multi-million-dollar tenders awarded without transparency, Mnangagwa’s administration has become synonymous with impunity.

Chiwenga’s remarks reflect growing disquiet within Zanu PF.

The unity touted after the November 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe is now under immense strain.

Analysts see the Vice President’s consistent appeals to liberation values as a challenge to Mnangagwa’s patronage system, which has hollowed out state institutions.

“Zimbabweans are tired of fake slogans and empty independence speeches,” said a political analyst who declined to be named. “Chiwenga’s tone is that of someone preparing for a reckoning.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...