Zim Teen Earns Spot At Top US University

Tanatswa Kamanga

By James Gwati– A Bulawayo’s Dominican Convent High School teen girl has been admitted to one of America’s top universities.

Tanatswa Esther Kamanga (18) has been admitted to Howard University, the top-ranked Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States.

A rising academic star, Tanatswa graduated from Dominican Convent in November 2024 with stellar Cambridge A-Level results (ABB/13 points), and has since amassed a string of accolades and acceptances from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

Her admission into Howard University, a global leader in cultivating Black excellence and social justice leadership, marks a defining moment in her journey toward becoming a legal powerhouse.

Passionate about studying law in the heart of America’s democracy, Tanatswa says her dream is to contribute to justice and transformative change — values that Howard is known to champion.

But Howard isn’t the only institution that has recognized her talent:

University of Toronto – Offered a scholarship, a testament to her academic brilliance.

– Offered a scholarship, a testament to her academic brilliance. Oxford University History Summer Program – Gained admission to this elite program, affirming her deep interest in history and scholarship.

– Gained admission to this elite program, affirming her deep interest in history and scholarship. Syracuse University – Accepted into this top-tier research university in the U.S.

– Accepted into this top-tier research university in the U.S. Drexel University – Welcomed into this innovative institution known for its cooperative education model.

Beyond academics, Tanatswa is also a former Junior Parliamentarian, having served in Zimbabwe’s 31st Session of the Junior Parliament, where she began cultivating the leadership skills and civic-mindedness that now define her.

Tanatswa’s achievements are not only a celebration of her personal excellence but a beacon of hope and inspiration for young Zimbabweans, especially girls, aspiring to make their mark on the global stage.

Her journey from Bulawayo to Washington, D.C. is a story of determination, vision, and the unyielding power of dreams.

As she prepares to begin her studies in the United States, Tanatswa carries with her the hopes of a nation and the promise of a bright future in the world of law and advocacy.

