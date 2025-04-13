Burkina Faso Leader Slams Greedy Politicians, Vows to End Looting

By A Correspondent

Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has delivered a scathing rebuke of corrupt political elites in his country, vowing to put an end to looting and the culture of greed that he says has left millions of citizens in poverty.

Speaking on Saturday, Traoré did not hold back as he criticized the lavish lifestyles of politicians while ordinary citizens suffer.

“I am not a politician, so I will tell you the truth,” he said. “Every day we see politicians with multiple cars, they eat and dress well. They eat morning and evening while millions of people out there have no food.”

The youthful leader has positioned himself as a champion of the poor and marginalized.

In his statement, he painted a stark picture of inequality and neglect across Burkina Faso’s rural areas.

“Go to the villages and see how women are suffering. We have families that can’t afford anything,” Traoré said. “There is a problem if we have people enjoying while others are suffering.”

While acknowledging some progress under his leadership, Traoré admitted that more needs to be done.

“Yes, we are fixing a lot of things, but it is not enough. We must make sure that in Burkina Faso, everyone is OKAY.”

He also decried the rampant accumulation of wealth by some public figures:

“In my country, a politician can have 25 cars and 30 houses while we have homeless people in the streets.”

Traoré’s fiery remarks have drawn praise from supporters who see him as a rare voice of honesty in African politics, but they are likely to increase tensions with entrenched elites and opposition figures.

Observers say the leader’s anti-corruption rhetoric, if backed by real action, could usher in a new era of accountability in Burkina Faso—but warn that translating words into lasting reforms will be the ultimate test of his leadership.

