Harare Elite Junior Football Development League U14 Tournament Produces Pulsating Final….

Sports Correspondent

The Harare Elite Junior Football Development League’s U14 tournament, which kicked off the 2025 season, came to an electrifying end with Lions Academy emerging victorious.

The tournament featured 14 top teams, showcasing the best young talent in the city.

In the highly anticipated finals, Lions Academy edged Power Academy 2-0, claiming the top spot. DZ Academy secured third place after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Boss T Bhora Academy, following a 0-0 draw in the third and fourth place playoff match.

Notable guests, including MP Jimu, Edward Sadomba, Elvis Meleka, and Nesbert Saruchera, attended the event, which saw a significant reduction in age cheating, aligning with the league’s efforts to promote fair play.

The tournament’s top performers were recognized with awards:

Player of the Tournament: Munanawashe Bote (Lions Academy)

Top Goal Scorer: Munanawashe Bote (7 goals, Lions Academy)

Top Playmaker: Junior Mushaninga (Power Academy, 4 assists)

Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Jeremy July (Lions Academy)

The Harare Elite Junior Football Development League is set to kick off its exciting season next Saturday, providing a platform for young athletes to develop their skills and enjoy the beautiful game.

For more information, please contact Reuben Dauti, Organizing Secretary, Harare Elite Junior Football Development League.

