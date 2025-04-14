Horrific Images Of An accident That Claimed A Truck Driver’s Life Along Chinhoyi-Chirundu Highway

Allen Chisango, pictured below, who was employed as a truck driver tragically lost his life in an accident at Marongora along the Harare–Chirundu highway.

Preliminary reports suggest that the root cause of the accident may have been wheel binding, which had reportedly been assessed at the depot before his departure from Harare to Chirundu.

Below are the pictures of Chisango and the accident scene.

