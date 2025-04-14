Three Sungura Band Members Die in Horror Crash

By Showbiz Reporter-Upcoming sungura artist Tatenda Pinjisi and two of his band members died in a tragic car accident on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 7pm, just after the Norton tollgate along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, at the weekend as the group was travelling to Kadoma for a scheduled performance at Muduvuri Jamaya’s Macsherp Leisure Centre.

Pinjisi, who was behind the wheel, had picked up a female passenger at the Harare Showgrounds before setting off with his bassist, Naison Tembo, and drummer Prosper.

Tembo, Prosper, and the woman died on the scene, while Pinjisi was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

His death was confirmed by his brother and fellow musician, Howard Pinjisi, in a statement to Twenty Four Seven.

Pinjisi was best known for his hit track Saina.

