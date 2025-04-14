Tragic Loss in Louis Trichardt: Bulawayo Man Mourns Wife and Two Children in Devastating Crash

BULAWAYO – The comforting words of scripture, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord, and children are a gift from the Lord,” rang hollow for Mr. David Gotore, a Bulawayo man based in Musina, South Africa, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy. On March 28, a horrific road accident in Louis Trichardt claimed the lives of his wife, Mary Makumbe-Gotore (42), and their two daughters, Atalia (21) and Kiara (5), just seven days shy of her sixth birthday.

The accident occurred when a truck, its brakes failing, veered into the lane of the car driven by Mary, causing a head-on collision. One child in the vehicle survived, but Mary, Atalia, and Kiara were tragically lost. Mr. Gotore, who was traveling from Bulawayo to South Africa at the time, received the shattering news en route. Overwhelmed by grief, he was hospitalized for four days, battling depression under the weight of his loss.

At the funeral service, held last Saturday, a devastated Mr. Gotore paid tribute to his loved ones through a relative who read his heartfelt words. “My heart is heavy. My soul is torn,” he said. “Mary, my beloved wife of 25 years, was the heartbeat of our home, the silent power behind actions that changed our lives. Atalia, quiet like her mother, was full of dreams. Kiara, my bold one, was bright, fearless, and wonderfully kind. Now, I am left alone.”

The crowd, gathered to mourn, was visibly moved, tears flowing freely as the depth of Mr. Gotore’s sorrow resonated. Three coffins, adorned with pictures of Mary, Atalia, and Kiara, stood as a stark reminder of the tragedy. Mourners, including family, friends, and former colleagues from Bulawayo’s transport industry, such as Mrs. Dube from Revival Motorways, offered their support. Speaker after speaker highlighted the profound loss felt not only by the Gotore family but also by their extended relatives and the wider community.

The funeral procession to Luveve Cemetery was a somber affair, with hearses carrying the trio to their final resting place. As sobs echoed through the service, the shared grief underscored the immense void left by the sudden loss.

Mr. Gotore, still grappling with the tragedy, thanked those who stood by him in his darkest hour. For him, the world has dimmed, and the road ahead remains uncertain as he navigates life without his wife and daughters.

The accident serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of life, leaving a community in mourning and a family forever changed.- NEWZIANA/Agencies

