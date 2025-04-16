Chadzamira Splashes USD 20 000 At Own Daughter’s Wedding

By A Correspondent

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, is under public scrutiny after reportedly spending USD 20,000 at his daughter’s lavish wedding, even as the country’s health sector continues to crumble due to chronic underfunding.

The wedding, which took place at Clevers Hotel in Masvingo on Saturday, was attended by top Zanu PF officials, senior government figures, and prominent businesspeople. The event was marked by opulence and luxury, drawing attention not only for its scale but for the significant financial outlay by Chadzamira.

A senior Zanu PF official confirmed the minister’s extravagant gesture, stating: “At the grand wedding celebration held at Clevers Hotel in Masvingo on Saturday, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon. Ezra Chadzamira, generously gifted his daughter, Dr. Tsitsi Ruvai Chadzamira, and her husband, Dr. Nyasha Chitambira, a wedding present consisting of $20,000 and a residential stand.”

Dr. Tsitsi Chadzamira and Dr. Nyasha Chitambira, both medical professionals, tied the knot amid cheers and traditional celebrations, but the lavishness of the event has raised eyebrows, especially among locals struggling with failing public services and soaring costs of living.

Critics have pointed out the irony of such displays of wealth by public officials when hospitals in Masvingo and across the country are facing drug shortages, outdated equipment, and severely underpaid staff. The timing of the wedding has also sparked debate, coming just weeks after junior doctors staged protests over poor working conditions.

The contrast between the opulence on display and the dire state of public services has fueled ongoing concerns about government priorities and transparency in the use of public resources.

