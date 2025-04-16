Prophet Ian Ndlovu Accepts Wicknell Chivayo’s Dirty Money, Flashy Vehicle

BREAKING NEWS

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — In a stunning development that threatens to rock the foundation of Zimbabwe’s religious and political elite, newly surfaced images show Prophet Ian Ndlovu and his wife receiving two top-of-the-range Toyota vehicles — reportedly funded by money now linked to criminal investigations in South Africa.

The vehicles, handed over at Faramatsi Toyota in a celebratory handover ceremony complete with red ribbons and balloons, are alleged to have been purchased using illicit funds funneled through convicted fraudster and ZANU PF-aligned mogul Wicknell Chivayo.

Documents obtained by South Africa’s Intelligence Unit indicate that the funds used in these luxury purchases form part of a broader cross-border money laundering operation, which South African authorities are now preparing to seize under international asset recovery protocols.



Prophet Ian Ndlovu accepts Wicknell Chivayo’s controversial gifts pic.twitter.com/aIvCUdyJtS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 16, 2025

Chivayo, long suspected of embezzling millions through bogus state contracts in Zimbabwe, has reportedly used a web of proxies and religious figures to launder his wealth — legitimizing stolen funds under the guise of “gifts” and “donations” to prominent church leaders. Prophet Ndlovu, once viewed as a moral compass for many devout followers, now finds himself in the crosshairs of a potential financial scandal of international proportions.

“Faith-Based Facade”

Sources close to the investigation suggest that this latest move is part of a strategy to sanitize dirty money through high-profile religious endorsements.

In one photo, Prophet Ndlovu and his wife are seen proudly holding vehicle registration documents bearing the Zimbabwean government seal, an apparent attempt to showcase legitimacy. However, investigators believe these are merely part of a broader public relations smokescreen.

What Next?

With growing regional pressure to crack down on illicit financial flows, South Africa is expected to formally notify Zimbabwean authorities of its findings. However, given the political connections of both Chivayo and his beneficiaries, questions loom over whether any meaningful action will be taken domestically.

As of this writing, Prophet Ian Ndlovu has not issued a public statement. Calls to his church, Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, went unanswered.

This story is developing.

