Zanu PF Heavyweights Jostle For Gutu East Parliamentary Seat

Spread the love

The ruling ZANU PF party has launched primary elections to select candidates for both parliamentary and local council positions in Gutu East constituency.

Six contenders — Zvarevashe Masvingise, Christopher Mashuro, Maone Vheremu, Norbert Chikumbo, Nicolas Chiname, and Phinias Chagonda — are vying for the party’s ticket to represent Gutu East in Parliament.

In Ward 10, three candidates are also contesting the council seat.

The primary elections were triggered by the recent expulsion of former Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa and former Ward 10 Councillor Jainos Mudonhi. A senior party official confirmed the development, stating: “The Politburo took a firm stance on disciplinary matters. Ganyiwa and Mudonhi were expelled for gross misconduct that was deemed inconsistent with party values.”

Voting took place across 26 district centres, where party supporters came out in significant numbers. “The turnout has been impressive. People are enthusiastic to choose candidates who will carry forward the party’s vision in the upcoming by-elections,” said a ZANU PF provincial coordinator who requested anonymity.

The winners of the primaries will stand as ZANU PF’s official candidates in the forthcoming by-elections. “Only those who emerge victorious from this process will have the mandate to contest under the party banner,” the source added.

By-elections are expected to be held later this year, though the official date is yet to be announced.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...