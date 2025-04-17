Embrace ZiG, Mutsvangwa Tells Nation

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has called on Zimbabweans to rally behind the newly introduced ZiG currency, describing it as a cornerstone of the country’s economic independence and sovereignty.

Quoted by The Daily News, Mutsvangwa praised the Second Republic’s commitment to leveraging Zimbabwe’s natural resources to drive local development and create sustainable income.

He said the introduction of the ZiG currency aligns with the broader goal of national economic empowerment.

“The Chimurenga–Impi Yomvukelo was all about the quest for economic regeneration of our nation,” Mutsvangwa said. “As war veterans, we believe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is spot on in his push for economic revival and growth.”

He highlighted that the President’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra is attracting significant investment, particularly in the energy sector. “The President’s mantra is driving multiple dollar investment in the Hwange Colliery fields to restore its prominence as the premier national energy base. Today we pride ourselves in the ability of developing our country using our resources through indigenous hands,” he added.

Mutsvangwa also encouraged young people to understand and value the nation’s journey to independence, emphasizing the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

“I urge the youth who are to enjoy the independence in years to cherish the sacrifice made by the veterans of the liberation struggle,” he said. “It was not walking in the park that came on a silver plate but blood and lives which were lost in the struggle that brought the independence we are in today.”

He further called on political leaders to honour the spirit of the liberation struggle in shaping the country’s direction. “We would urge the political landscape to be reflective of the nature in which Zimbabwe managed to bring about independence which we celebrate today,” Mutsvangwa said.

On the newly launched ZiG currency, Mutsvangwa stressed that adopting a national currency is essential for full sovereignty and economic control.

“It is imperative that there is an own currency within the confines of the nation state. This currency is an expression of collective economic activity amongst the national citizenry,” he said.

He warned against relying on foreign monetary systems, calling it “a travesty of sovereignty to farm out the issuing of currency to foreign or alien jurisdiction(s).”

“In embracing ZiG, Zimbabweans are not just accepting a new form of currency,” he added, “but they are reiterating their commitment to the ideals of independence and the on-going quest for a prosperous and self-sufficient nation.”

