Found Dead in Employer’s Swimming Pool

Spread the love

Mutare, Zimbabwe – April 17, 2025 | | In cases where an individual is found dead in a private swimming pool under unclear circumstances, as in the tragic case of Malvin Guzuzu in Mutare, legal and forensic investigations often consider several possible causes. Case law and previous forensic findings in similar incidents have highlighted a range of possibilities—from accidental drowning due to sudden medical episodes such as seizures or fainting, to slips and falls resulting from unsafe pool surroundings or lack of supervision. In some instances, especially where foul play is suspected, courts have scrutinized the presence of trauma on the body, inconsistencies in witness statements, and timelines of events.

Precedents also show that employer negligence can come into question—particularly regarding the duty of care owed to employees working near hazardous areas like swimming pools. If safety protocols or basic preventative measures were absent, civil liability or even criminal negligence can arise. As the investigation into Guzuzu’s death progresses, authorities will likely look into these angles to determine whether the incident was a tragic accident, a medical emergency, or a potential criminal act.

Tragedy struck a quiet suburb of Mutare on Sunday morning when the body of a 21-year-old groundsman, Malvin Guzuzu, was discovered floating in his employer’s swimming pool under unclear circumstances.

Guzuzu, of Chikanga Two, had been working as a groundsman at the home of Muzaffar Khan (45) when the incident occurred. Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the development, stating that investigations are underway.

According to police, Guzuzu began his routine duties at around 8:50am. At approximately 11am, he was called for breakfast by Chipo Chamunorwa (44), a maid employed at the same residence, who resides in Hobhouse, Mutare.

When Guzuzu failed to respond, Chamunorwa went to look for him and was met with a horrifying sight—his lifeless body floating in the swimming pool. She immediately alerted Khan, who then reported the matter to Mutare Central Police Station.

Police officers responded to the scene, and Guzuzu’s body was subsequently taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and authorities say foul play has not been ruled out.

More details to follow as the investigation unfolds.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...