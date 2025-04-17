VP Chiwenga Pops Up In Chamisa-Style Shiny Blue Attire As Mudha Supposes He’s Joined Mnangagwa’s 2030 Bandwagon

Chiwenga’s Gokwe Visit Sparks Speculation: Has the General Joined Mnangagwa’s 2030 Campaign Train?

Gokwe – Thursday, 17 April 2025

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga made a high-profile appearance in Gokwe on Thursday, where his facial expressions and body language during a series of handshakes and engagements with top ZANU PF officials have set off a storm of speculation over his political alignment ahead of the 2030 elections.

Captured in a sequence of staged, tightly choreographed moments, Chiwenga — dressed in a sharp navy-blue suit and dark glasses — was seen greeting senior ZANU PF figures with a notable shift in demeanor. His relaxed smiles, firm handshakes, and engaging eye contact were quickly interpreted by party loyalists as a signal that the former military commander has finally thrown his weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial “2030 and Beyond” campaign.

VP Chiwenga talking with Owen Mudha Ncube

In one image, Chiwenga clasps hands with a provincial ZANU PF official while leaning in with what appears to be a conciliatory tone. In another, he exchanges warm words with another heavyweight in a gold-patterned shirt, both men grinning under the open sky — a sharp contrast to the frosty interactions that have characterized previous public appearances between rival factions in the party.

One image that drew particular attention shows Chiwenga in deep conversation with a key Mnangagwa ally, both men nodding intently, flanked by uniformed officials and party security. The imagery — with a presidential helicopter in the background — seemed crafted for maximum symbolic value: power, unity, and a shared future.

ZANU PF’s propaganda machinery has wasted no time circulating the images across its internal WhatsApp groups and pro-government social media platforms, with captions praising the “unshakable unity of the revolutionary party” and declaring that Chiwenga has “joined the locomotive of vision 2030.”

However, critics and insiders remain cautious. Some point out that Chiwenga’s expressions, though outwardly composed, could reflect political pragmatism rather than genuine allegiance. “He’s a soldier,” said one analyst. “He knows when to play the part. But whether this means he’s truly in support of Mnangagwa running in 2030 is another matter entirely.”

Nonetheless, the images from Gokwe mark a potentially important public pivot. Whether this is a calculated truce, a power play, or a quiet surrender to political momentum remains to be seen — but for now, ZANU PF is reading the pictures as a sign that the General is back in formation.

