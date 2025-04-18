Trump administration to close multiple US embassies in Africa — report

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the closure of almost 30 American embassies and consulates worldwide, including multiple missions across the African continent.

According to a CNN report released Wednesday and based on a leaked internal document from the U.S. State Department, the embassies in the Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Lesotho, and South Sudan are on the list of those potentially facing closure.

Naija News gathered that the document also proposes shutting down a U.S. consulate in South Africa.

“The document recommends closing 10 embassies and 17 consulates. Many of the posts are in Europe and Africa, though they also include locations in Asia and the Caribbean. These include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

“The list also includes five consulates in France, two in Germany, two in Bosnia and Herzegovina, one in the United Kingdom, one in South Africa, and one in South Korea,” the report stated.

This move reportedly forms part of a comprehensive strategy by the Trump camp—allegedly with the backing of the Elon Musk-supported Department of Government Efficiency—to streamline government operations and significantly reduce the budget and personnel of federal institutions like the State Department.

The same classified memo reportedly outlines further downsizing of U.S. presence in strategic nations such as Somalia and Iraq—locations long associated with America’s anti-terrorism efforts.

So far, there has been no confirmation as to whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio has endorsed the recommendations, and the State Department has refrained from commenting on the content of the leaked proposal. — NaijaNews

