N’anga In Trouble For Smuggling Animal Trophies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A self-proclaimed traditional healer from Gokwe has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing and attempting to sell protected animal trophies.

Cephas Zimuti (54), along with his co-accused Eliel Fisher (26), was found guilty following a full trial and sentenced by Magistrate Honest Musiiwa.

The pair was arrested on November 12, 2024, near Kambasha Business Centre after police received a tip-off about their illegal activities. Upon searching them, authorities discovered two full leopard skins weighing 3kgs, a hedgehog skin weighing 0.050kgs, and 88 pangolin scales weighing 0.35kgs. The items, which were being held without a permit, were valued at US$41,500.

Zimuti claimed in court that he was a registered traditional healer and that the trophies were inherited from his late grandfather, entrusted to him for safekeeping. However, the court found insufficient evidence to support his defense.

The arrest came after a police taskforce moved in on the suspects during a sting operation, catching them in the act as they were allegedly preparing to sell the trophies to potential buyers.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...