Vahombe Bounces Back

Sports Correspondent

Luke Masomere has landed a new role as technical director at Central Region Soccer League Division One outfit Hardrock, shortly after parting ways with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Triangle United.

Hardrock’s Media Liaison Officer, Garrick Matava, confirmed the appointment in a statement, highlighting the club’s need for experienced leadership as it navigates its inaugural season in Division One.

“Hard Rock Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere as Technical Director, effective immediately,” said Matava. “Masomere brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record. In his new role, he will lead the technical department and oversee all aspects of team preparation and development.”

Masomere expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to work towards achieving the club’s goals.

His appointment comes just days after his exit from Triangle FC, where he was dismissed following a disappointing run of results — earning only one point from six matches and leaving the team at the bottom of the PSL standings.

