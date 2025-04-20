Brighton Chimene Raises Zimbabwean Flag High

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean referee Brighton Chimene proudly flew the national flag high on the continental stage as one of the four match officials in the AFCON Under-17 final held yesterday between Morocco and Mali.

Chimene was appointed as the fourth official in a diverse officiating team that included Namibia’s Andinio Twanyanyuka as the center referee. Salim Asao took charge as the first assistant referee, while the second assistant referee role was filled by Nancy Kasitu from Zambia.

The tightly contested final ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Morocco emerging victorious over Mali with a 4-2 win after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Chimene’s participation marks a significant achievement for Zimbabwean refereeing, highlighting the growing recognition of local officials at top-tier continental competitions.

