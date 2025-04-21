Valverde Goal Sinks Athletic Club

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid secured a crucial 1-0 win over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to a stunning 93rd-minute volley from Federico Valverde.

The victory keeps Los Blancos in the hunt for the La Liga title, although they trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points.

With their league lead in mind, Real Madrid knew they had to deliver against Athletic Club.

The pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial position has intensified following a poor run of form in April, which included a Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

In Kylian Mbappe’s absence due to suspension, Ancelotti reverted to the diamond formation that yielded significant success last season.

Jude Bellingham returned to his role at the top of the diamond, while Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga played as full-backs, utilizing their versatility to support the team.

The match’s only goal came courtesy of Valverde’s spectacular late strike, which sealed the win for Real Madrid and kept their title aspirations alive.

