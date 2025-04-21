Zanu PF Youths’ Insensitive Comments on Marabha Spark Outrage

By A Correspondent

The death of much-loved comedian Charles Mapalume, affectionately known as Marabha, has been met with a wave of grief across Zimbabwe. However, the sorrow was overshadowed by outrage as some Zanu PF-aligned social media users, known as Varakashi, took to Facebook to mock the late comedian.

Marabha, who passed away over the weekend after a long illness, was a beloved figure in Zimbabwe’s entertainment scene, known for his iconic skits and comedic timing. But instead of condolences, certain Zanu PF youth supporters used the opportunity to rekindle an old political grudge.

In a widely circulated Facebook post, one Varakashi wrote:

“Ndanzwa kuti kunhamo kwamarabha vanyimwa body vashaya mari $200. Ndozvinoitika izvi ukatuka vakuru. Do you remember video rake President vachiti 2030 ndenge ndichipo iye akati tokumamisa. Now ndiani amamiswa manje. Kunyadzisa nemuguva nemuguva. Respect your elders.”

The post refers to a viral comedy clip from years back in which Marabha was accused of mocking President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision. The Varakashi insinuated that Marabha’s misfortunes were a result of his past “disrespect.”

Another comment added fuel to the fire, stating:

“Zvekunzi afa anaka zviya haa hameno. Uyu akanditukira Baba Vangu murume akarara apo uyu.”

(Translation: “That saying about the dead being good people, well I don’t know. This man insulted my father, now he lies lifeless.”)

The comments sparked widespread backlash from members of the public and social media users who condemned the lack of empathy and politicisation of Marabha’s passing.

“Even in death, this is the cruelty we have to endure,” said one Twitter user. “Marabha made people laugh. He was not a politician. Show some humanity.”

Cultural analysts and media commentators have also weighed in, warning against the growing trend of cyberbullying and the toxic politicisation of public discourse in Zimbabwe.

“Marabha brought joy to many. The attempt to reduce his legacy to a single comedy clip taken out of context is not only unfair but reflects the erosion of values in our political culture,” said media scholar Dr. Tinashe Chikomo.

As preparations for his burial continue, fans and fellow artists have called for Marabha to be remembered for the smiles he brought to millions — not for the political divisions others now try to attach to his name.

