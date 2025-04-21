ZAOGA Church Allows Mavetera To Preach In Church Service

ZimEye
video loading below
This Easter, I had the privilege of attending various church conferences across Chikomba West Constituency. It was a time of spiritual renewal, community bonding, and meaningful discussions on faith and development. I remain forever grateful for the prayers, wisdom, and unity… pic.twitter.com/PHa59Ryuvh
— Hon Tatenda.A. Mavetera (@TateMavetera) April 21, 2025
This Easter, I had the privilege of attending various church conferences across Chikomba West Constituency. It was a time of spiritual renewal, community bonding, and meaningful discussions on faith and development. I remain forever grateful for the prayers, wisdom, and unity… pic.twitter.com/PHa59Ryuvh