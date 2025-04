ZITF 2025 kicks off in Bulawayo

ZITF 2025 Pictorial scenes. Exhibitors are still mounting their stands on day one of the trade expo. The fair runs under the theme entitled “industrialization: Crafting an lntergrated Economic Landscape from April 21 to 26. Business days are April 21-23.

