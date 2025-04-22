“Leave Mutoriro, Choose Hope”: MP Richard Tsvangirai Challenges Youths to Reject Drug Abuse

By A Correspondent

In a bold and passionate call to action, Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirai has urged young people to “leave mutoriro”—a local slang term for crystal meth—and instead embrace resilience, unity, and purpose.

Speaking during a Sports Gala held in his constituency on Sunday, Tsvangirai emphasized the importance of youth engagement in tackling the growing drug abuse crisis. “Today, we held our Sports Gala—a vibrant celebration of talent, energy, and unity,” he said. “Beyond the games, we used every avenue available to raise awareness against drug and substance abuse.”

The event, which brought together young athletes and community members, was not merely about competition. It became a platform for dialogue, mentorship, and collective reflection. “It was also the perfect opportunity to connect and engage with young people, listening to their voices and sharing messages of hope, resilience, and responsibility,” Tsvangirai added.

By integrating anti-drug messages into recreational activities, Tsvangirai is adopting a grassroots strategy—one that blends community celebration with social responsibility. His approach signals a shift in how leaders can use soft power and local culture to confront hard-hitting issues like drug addiction.

Analysts note that the MP’s method—engaging the youth through sport and direct dialogue—may be more effective than punitive measures alone. In a country where drug use among the youth is a rising concern, Tsvangirai’s approach highlights the urgent need for inclusive and proactive intervention.

The message is clear: substance abuse isn’t just a personal issue, it’s a societal challenge. And as Tsvangirai’s words suggest, the solution starts with hope, responsibility, and meaningful engagement.

