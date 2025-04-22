Outrage Over Torture of Suspected Thief at ZCC Mbungo

Dear Editor,

The recent viral video of a man tied to an electric pole for more than four hours at the Zimbabwe Christian Church (ZCC) Mbungo shrine has rightly sparked national outrage.

This disturbing incident, which took place at a sacred place meant for worship and spiritual refuge, is not only a gross violation of human rights but also a damning reflection of the growing culture of vigilante justice in our society.

“Manje kana Church yaakudai ko munyika munozoitwa sei?” If even the church, a place that should embody forgiveness, compassion, and justice, resorts to such medieval cruelty, what hope is left for due process and the rule of law in our country?

Let us be clear: no one is above the law—not the suspect, and certainly not those who chose to become judge, jury, and tormentor. The man, accused of being a thief, reportedly came to the shrine for prayer. Whether guilty or innocent, what happened to him was nothing short of torture.

Tying a human being to a power pole for hours under the sun is not discipline. It’s not deterrence. It’s dehumanisation.

More troubling is the silence—or worse, the justifications—from some within the church community. Are we now at a point where justice is decided by mob sentiment instead of constitutional principles? Have we forgotten that Zimbabwe has courts, police, and legal processes?

The ZCC leadership must immediately denounce this act and take accountability. A formal apology, cooperation with law enforcement, and internal disciplinary action against those responsible should be the bare minimum.

The church is not a court. And it should never become a theatre for cruelty.

If we allow this kind of abuse to go unchecked, we open the floodgates to a society where anyone can be tied to a pole and humiliated simply based on an accusation. Today it was this man—tomorrow, it could be any of us.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Citizen

