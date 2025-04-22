Tshabangu Triggers Public Fury After Attempting To Discredit National Shutdown

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, has sparked widespread outrage after publicly attempting to discredit the recent national shutdown protest. His comments come amid growing frustration over Zimbabwe’s deteriorating economic situation.

Tshabangu, who controversially seized control of the CCC party earlier in 2024 and has since been widely seen as aligning himself with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, made remarks on social media that many have interpreted as dismissive of citizens’ grievances.

Responding to activist Blessed Geza, Tshabangu said:

“Yes @blessedrgeza1 might be somehow right in his own thinking but calling for lawlessness isn’t tolerated. Peace-loving and patriotic people must learn to engage and resolve issues through dialogue rather than inciting violence and anarchy whilst the inciters are in hiding, suka.”

His comments triggered a swift and furious backlash online, with many accusing him of siding with the establishment and ignoring the lived struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans. Citizens slammed Tshabangu for what they saw as an attempt to silence legitimate protest and undermine the democratic right to dissent.

The public anger highlights growing tensions between political leaders and an increasingly disillusioned population grappling with inflation, unemployment, and a crumbling healthcare system.

