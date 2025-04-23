Chevrons Eye Glory

ZIMBABWE’S senior cricket team, the Chevrons, are well-placed in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, ending day two with a 25-run lead and plenty of momentum.

The visitors got off to a dream start on Sunday, dominating day one with both ball and bat. After Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat, Zimbabwe’s bowlers took full advantage of the helpful conditions, bowling out the hosts for just 191.

In response, Zimbabwe closed the opening day at 67 without loss, laying a solid foundation for their innings. On day two, however, Bangladesh fought back with the ball, preventing Zimbabwe from running away with a huge lead. The Chevrons were eventually bowled out for 273, securing an 82-run advantage.

Veteran Sean Williams and rising talent Brian Bennett led the way with composed half-centuries, anchoring Zimbabwe’s innings amid some testing spells from the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Bangladesh returned to the crease with renewed focus in their second innings. Blessing Muzarabani struck early, dismissing Shadman Islam for just four runs, caught at slip by Williams, to leave the hosts wobbling at 13 for one.

However, Mahmudul Hasan (28) and Mominul Haque (15) steadied the ship, guiding Bangladesh to 57 for one at stumps—still trailing Zimbabwe by 25 runs with nine wickets in hand.

With the game finely poised, Zimbabwe will look to press their advantage on day three as they chase a memorable Test victory on foreign soil.

