Man Missing Since Dec 2024

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | POLICE APPEAL FOR ASSISTANCE: Help Locate Missing Person Garikai Mashinga

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist in locating Garikai Mashinga, a 53-year-old man who went missing in the early hours of 11 December 2024 in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

According to reports, Mr. Mashinga left his residence at around 0200 hours after complaining of stomach pains and informing his wife that he was going outside to relieve himself. However, he did not return, and his wife later discovered that he had not entered the toilet or been seen since.

The missing person is described as having a lean build with prominent cheekbones and a well-defined jawline. He has a receding hairline, short-cropped hair, and a noticeable facial structure with a defined nose and deep-set eyes. In the provided photo, he is seen wearing a zip-up top, possibly a sports or casual jacket, and appears to be sitting inside a vehicle.

The ZRP urges anyone who may have seen Mr. Mashinga or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact the police on emergency lines. Your assistance could be vital in reuniting Mr. Mashinga with his family.

Let’s help bring him home.

